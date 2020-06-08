SHELDON, Wis. — The deaths of a two people at a home in Rusk County are being investigated as homicides, according to authorities.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting sheriff's deputies with the investigation.
Law enforcement officers were called to the home in the Town of Sheldon Sunday, officials said.
Family members had gone to the home and discovered the victims. Authorities said the victims were apparently targeted.
