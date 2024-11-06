2 Republican incumbents lose in Georgia House, but overall Democratic gains are limited

It was the first election after a court ordered lawmakers to draw new lines to create more Black-majority districts. With Black voters strongly supporting Democrats, that created some Democratic opportunities in the House. But GOP mapmakers redrew Georgia's 14 Congressional Districts and 56 state Senate districts, resulting in little meaningful partisan competition for those offices. The partisan balance in the state Senate remained at 33 Republicans and 23 Democrats, as it was before the election, after all incumbents won.