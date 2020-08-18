ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers manager Chris Woodward was serving a one-game suspension during Tuesday's game against the Padres a day after Texas reliever Ian Gibaut threw behind San Diego hitter Manny Machado following a grand slam.

Gibaut was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games, appealed the suspension and was active for Tuesday's game.

He came in Monday night in the eighth inning after young Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch off Juan Nicasio with San Diego leading by seven runs in a game it eventually won 14-4.

Woodward immediately displayed his displeasure with what he perceived as a violation of an unwritten rule of baseball. After the game, the skipper said the pitch got away from Gibaut.

"I'm not pounding my fist on the table saying this was absolutely horrendous," Woodward said of Tatis' swing before the suspension was announced. "I just thought it went just past the line."

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the game that Tatis missed the take sign from third-base coach Glenn Hoffman. Tatis said he wasn't aware of such a practice.

Before Tuesday's game, Tingler said he won't put on restraints on the 21-year-old who began the day leading the majors with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. He also said he was glad Tatis missed the sign.

"We were certainly looking to score more runs and put that game away," said Tingler, adding that his club, which is seeking its first winning season since 2010, has struggled to do that. "We're not looking to break any unwritten rules. We're looking to win the game."

The Padres broke a five-game losing streak with the win.