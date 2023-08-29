Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a collision with a minivan south of the Twin Cities, officials said Tuesday.
The crash occurred about 8:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hill Street and Rabbit Road in Kasota, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said.
The man and woman on the motorcycle were declared dead at the scene by emergency responders, the Sheriff's Office said. Their identities have yet to be released. Neither had on a helmet, the Sheriff's Office added.
The minivan's driver, 74-year-old Linda Vogel, was expected to survive her injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Officials have yet to release any details about how the crash occurred.
More From Local
West Metro
Shot from gun being handled by 7-year-old boy hits older brother in the head in Brooklyn Park
The 9-year-old is expected to survive, according to police.
Local
2 people on motorcycle killed in collision with minivan south of Twin Cities
The crash occurred at an intersection in Le Sueur County.
Variety
What's the best small lake town? Travel + Leisure picked this Minnesota gem.
In the global travel magazine's first ranking of small towns, Grand Marais was cited for its charming lake-town feel.
Local
Officials ID farmer attacked by bull and killed in western Minnesota
The attack occurred over the weekend west of Parkers Prairie.
West Metro
Officials ID man hit by car and killed while on exit ramp in Maple Grove
The 70-year-old man was from Seattle, the State Patrol said.