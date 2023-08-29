Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a collision with a minivan south of the Twin Cities, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 8:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hill Street and Rabbit Road in Kasota, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were declared dead at the scene by emergency responders, the Sheriff's Office said. Their identities have yet to be released. Neither had on a helmet, the Sheriff's Office added.

The minivan's driver, 74-year-old Linda Vogel, was expected to survive her injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials have yet to release any details about how the crash occurred.