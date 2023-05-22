Two people on a motorcycle died in a collision over the weekend in Stearns County, officials said Monday.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 55 about 5 miles southeast of Paynesville, the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was heading east on Hwy. 55 and collided with a westbound car, the patrol said. The patrol did not say which vehicle was on the wrong side of the highway.

Killed were the motorcyclist driver, a 53-year-old man from Mora, Minn., and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman from Mora, said patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow. Their identities will be released later Monday.

The car's driver, Thomas L. Groby, 60, of Long Prairie, Minn., was not hurt, according to the patrol.