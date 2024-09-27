ALAMO, Georgia — 2 people killed in possible tornado in south Georgia as Hurricane Helene approaches, sheriff says.
2 people killed in possible tornado in south Georgia as Hurricane Helene approaches, sheriff says
2 people killed in possible tornado in south Georgia as Hurricane Helene approaches, sheriff says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 3:00AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration.