A motorized parachute flew into power lines over the weekend in western Wisconsin, and both of its occupants were injured, officials said Sunday.
The incident, which occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday in Chetek at the intersection of Lake and City Park drives, according to police.
The contraption, with its parachute of red, white and blue, ended up dangling from the sagging wires outside a residence.
Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis said that the pilot has undergone an operation and "will possibly need a second surgery."
The chief added that the female passenger "was transported to a local hospital with injuries to her leg. Update on both is they are doing well."
