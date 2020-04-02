A two-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning near Prior Lake killed two people in a car and seriously injured a boy, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Natchez Avenue in Credit River Township, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.

Hennen did not address who had the right of way at the intersection roughly 5 miles southeast of Prior Lake.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A car heading east on Eagle Creek struck a semitrailer truck as it was turning left onto southbound Natchez from westbound Eagle Creek.

Two of the people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy was taken by ambulance to Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

Identities of the car’s occupants have yet to be released.

The truck driver, Shanan E. Martin, 28, of Maplewood, was not hurt.