2 people found dead in lakeside home that caught fire in northern Minnesota

Two people were found dead in a lakeside home that caught fire in far northern Minnesota, official said Friday.
Firefighters arrived at the home in Beatty Township along Lake Vermilion, about 5 miles north of Cook, about 9:20 p.m. Thursday and saw “the house was fully engulfed,” read a statement from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Once the fire was contained, two people were found dead inside, the statement continued.
The Sheriff’s Office did not offer an initial indication about how the fire started.
Identities of the victims will be released once family notifications are complete, the Sheriff’s Office said.