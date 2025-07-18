Greater Minnesota

2 people found dead in lakeside home that caught fire in northern Minnesota

The flames fully engulfed the residence, St. Louis County officials said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 18, 2025 at 2:42PM
Two were found dead in home that caught fire Thursday night in far northern Minnesota.

Two people were found dead in a lakeside home that caught fire in far northern Minnesota, official said Friday.

Firefighters arrived at the home in Beatty Township along Lake Vermilion, about 5 miles north of Cook, about 9:20 p.m. Thursday and saw “the house was fully engulfed,” read a statement from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the fire was contained, two people were found dead inside, the statement continued.

The Sheriff’s Office did not offer an initial indication about how the fire started.

Identities of the victims will be released once family notifications are complete, the Sheriff’s Office said.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

‘Bold’ and underweight black bear family finds new home at wildlife center

card image

A sow on the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior reservation was deemed a chronic nuisance for her love of human food.

Greater Minnesota

2 people found dead in lakeside home that caught fire in northern Minnesota

card image

Duluth

Probation for driver who nearly hit stopped school bus on snowy Iron Range highway

card image