2 people fatally shot in a rural area of northern Austria

Two people were fatally shot on Monday in a rural area of northern Austria, police said, and the suspected shooter was on the run.

October 28, 2024 at 11:50AM

VIENNA — Two people were fatally shot on Monday in a rural area of northern Austria, police said, and the suspected shooter was on the run.

The body of a man was found early Monday in a field in the village of Altenfelden, in the Muehlviertel area of Upper Austria province near the Czech and Austrian borders. Police didn't identify the victim but Austrian media reported, without naming sources, that he was a local mayor.

Police said the body of a second man, a hunter, was found later Monday. The shooter was believed still to be armed. There was no immediate word on a motive.

