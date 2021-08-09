BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Two people have died in a wrong-way crash in Dodge County of eastern Wisconsin.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a car headed north on U.S. Highway 151 was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane and collided head-on into another car in the township of Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way died at the scene. The passenger in the other vehicle died en route to a Madison hospital. The driver was taken to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Southbound lanes of U.S. 151 were closed for three hours after the collision.
