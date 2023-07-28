BERLIN — Two people died on Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said.
The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa.
Several people were rescued from the fire, but the two people who jumped died at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate them. Further details were not immediately available.
The fire was later extinguished; there was no immediate word on what had caused it.
