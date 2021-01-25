MILWAUKEE — Two pedestrians have died in separate hit-and-run crashes in Milwaukee County Sunday.
A 36-year-old man was crossing a street in West Allis about 6 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV, according to police. The man died at the scene and the driver fled.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it also responded to a pedestrian death Sunday on Milwaukee's west side. Police say a 56-year-old man was crossing the street about 6 p.m. when he was struck. The victim died at the scene.
Officers located the vehicle which struck the man, but are still looking for the driver.
Autopsies are expected to be done Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Educators set to get vaccine in March, but state doses lag
Teachers, child care workers, prisoners and grocery store workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in early March, state health officials said Tuesday.
Business
Kerry aims to talk US back into a lead role in climate fight
From a wood-paneled library in his Boston mansion, new climate envoy John Kerry is talking the U.S. back into a leading role in global climate action, making clear the nation isn't just revving up its own efforts to reduce oil, gas and coal pollution but that it intends to push everyone in the world to do more, too.
Local
Charges: Stare-down turns to man fatally stabbing dad, setting home ablaze near Le Center
The dead man's brother said the father and son had not been getting along lately.
Local
North metro city weighs ban on 'targeted' residential protests
Measures in the North Metro follow August protest outside the Hugo home of Bob Kroll.
Local
Republican lawmakers poised to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Tuesday appeared poised to repeal Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate, despite criticism from virtually every sector of the health care community that doing so would be a mistake.