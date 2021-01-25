MILWAUKEE — Two pedestrians have died in separate hit-and-run crashes in Milwaukee County Sunday.

A 36-year-old man was crossing a street in West Allis about 6 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV, according to police. The man died at the scene and the driver fled.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it also responded to a pedestrian death Sunday on Milwaukee's west side. Police say a 56-year-old man was crossing the street about 6 p.m. when he was struck. The victim died at the scene.

Officers located the vehicle which struck the man, but are still looking for the driver.

Autopsies are expected to be done Monday.