It's not road construction, but recreation that will bring closures on sections of two parkways in Minneapolis.

Starting Monday, vehicular traffic will be banned from both directions of Lake Harriet Parkway between W. Minnehaha Parkway and W. 43rd Street and the northbound lane of West River Parkway between N. 4th and 11th avenues.

The roads will be reserved for cyclists, rollers and pedestrians through May 31.

"The trails adjacent to these parkways have been busy this spring, while COVID-19 is still a threat to public health," the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said in a prepared statement. "Allowing trail traffic to spread out into the parkways will allow greater separation of park users for social distancing as directed by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."