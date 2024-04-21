PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Gunmen opened fire at Pakistani customs officials, killing two and wounding three others in the country's restive northwest, police said Sunday.
The attack happened late Saturday night in Dera Ismail district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said police officer Nasir Khan.
The customs officials were at a checkpoint when gunmen opened fire on them, Khan said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A gun attack last Thursday in the same district killed four customs officials.
Police and other law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area while the dead and wounded were taken to a hospital.
More from Star Tribune
Cannabis A 4/20 chat with ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura on his new cannabis brand (and Led Zeppelin)
More from Star Tribune
Cannabis A 4/20 chat with ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura on his new cannabis brand (and Led Zeppelin)
More from Star Tribune
Cannabis A 4/20 chat with ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura on his new cannabis brand (and Led Zeppelin)
Variety Over 27 years, couple have renovated Hopkins 'three-chimney house' built by Gluek family in 1939
More from Star Tribune
Cannabis A 4/20 chat with ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura on his new cannabis brand (and Led Zeppelin)
Variety Over 27 years, couple have renovated Hopkins 'three-chimney house' built by Gluek family in 1939
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
2 Pakistani customs officials killed and 3 wounded in an attack in the restive northwest
Gunmen opened fire at Pakistani customs officials, killing two and wounding three others in the country's restive northwest, police said Sunday.
World
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 18, mostly children, as US advances aid package
Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 18 people, including 14 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional military aid to its close ally.
World
Ukrainian and Western leaders laud US aid package while the Kremlin warns of 'further ruin'
Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, as the Kremlin claimed the passage of the bill would ''further ruin'' Ukraine and cause more deaths.
World
Voting begins for Maldives Parliament, watched by India and China vying for control of Indian Ocean
Maldivians voted in parliamentary elections Sunday, in a ballot crucial for President Mohamed Muizzu, whose policies are keenly watched by India and China as they vie for influence in the archipelago nation.
World
Residents of four Serb-majority municipalities vote on removing Albanian mayors from office
Residents of four Serb-majority municipalities are casting their votes Sunday on removing their ethnic Albanian mayors from office following last year's mayoral elections, overwhelmingly boycotted by the Serb minority.