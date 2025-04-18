Nation

2 officers were hurt and a suspect killed in a shootout near Atlanta

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 6:40PM

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shootout Friday just south of Atlanta.

Just before noon, Fulton County police officers observed a ''suspicious individual'' and requested assistance, according to a news release. As an officer from the city of South Fulton arrived to provide support, there was an exchange of gunfire.

A Fulton County police officer and a South Fulton police officer were injured, and the suspect was fatally wounded, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

