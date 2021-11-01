BARABOO, Wis. — A Sauk County car crash that killed three people involved members of the senior class at Baraboo High School, according to authorities.

Sheriff Chip Meister on Monday identified the driver who died as 20-year-old Atreyu Ortiz, of rural Baraboo. Two 17-year-old passengers in the car were also killed when Ortiz lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree Friday.

All five occupants of the car, including a 17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man who survived, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Meister did not identify the two teens who died. But, a published obituary and social media posts from Baraboo wrestling team members said the victim was Adlai Estes of rural Baraboo who was riding in the back seat.

The other teen who was killed was from Baraboo and was taken by air to University Hospital in Madison where she died Saturday, according to officials.

The passengers who survived suffered injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, the Baraboo News Republic reported..

Baraboo School District Superintendent Rainey Briggs said the district is pulling most of its counselors from other buildings to help provide support at the high school. And counselors from three neighboring districts — Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Sauk Prairie — have provided additional support.