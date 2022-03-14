Two carjackings, one involving a gun, occurred less than three hours apart and a block from each other near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, school officials said Monday.

About 8:35 p.m. Sunday, two males took a Volvo at SE. 8th Street and 13th Avenue, according to a crime alerted posted online by the university. The vehicle license plate is ENJ575, the alert noted.

Shortly before 11 p.m. at SE. 7th Street and 13th Avenue, two carjacking suspects arrived in a black Ford Edge pulled an occupant from a Chevrolet Cruz with Missouri license plate TCH593Z.

School officials did not say whether the carjackings were carried out by the same people. They said both are being investigated by Minneapolis police. No arrests have been announced.

Police last year recorded more than 640 attempted or successful carjackings throughout the city.