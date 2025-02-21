Twin Cities Suburbs

2 more people charged in killing of transgender Minnesota man in New York

Two more people have been charged with murder in the death of a transgender man who authorities say was tortured for more than a month before being killed in upstate New York.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
February 21, 2025 at 6:33PM
Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old missing transgender man from Minnesota, died after enduring prolonged physical and psychological abuse by multiple individuals, according to New York State Police. (New York State Police/The Associated Press)

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Two more people have been charged with murder in the death of a transgender man who authorities say was tortured for more than a month before being killed in upstate New York.

New York State Police said they arrested Kimberly Sochia, 29, of Canandaigua, and Thomas Eaves, 21, of Geneva on Thursday and charged with them with second-degree murder.

Five people were charged with second-degree murder last week in the death of Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man whose body was found discarded in a field this month. Authorities say Nordquist died following repeated acts of violence and torture for more than a month by multiple people.

Sochia and Eaves were remanded to county jail pending arraignment.

It was not clear if they had attorneys. There was no comment from the public defender’s office.

Nordquist was originally from Minnesota and traveled to the Finger Lakes area last September. He was reported missing on Feb. 9.

Authorities said Sunday his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+ and there was no evidence of a hate crime.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities

Feeding Our Future founder lied to the state to keep fraud rolling, FBI agent testifies in trial

card image

Several witnesses have testified against Aimee Bock, the leader of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, in the trial, which started Feb. 3.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Forest Lake School Board continues adviser funding for clubs supporting students of color

The hallways at Forest Lake Area High School are packed with students heading to their next class rooms. ] GLEN STUBBE &#x2022; glen.stubbe@startribune.com Monday, September 24, 2018 Schools around Minnesota finished out the 2017-18 school year facing some of the biggest budget deficits in recent history. Attempts by Gov. Mark Dayton to pass last-minute, emergency funding to help dominated the end of the Legislature session but went nowhere, and schools were left slashing budgets. We check in on

Business

Edina CPA, wanting ‘greater riches than she already had,’ gets prison for bilking $340K from clients

card image