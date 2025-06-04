2 more attacks on Jews heighten concerns about security in and around US synagogues

For the leaders of U.S. Jewish institutions, the recent attacks in Boulder, Colorado, and Washington, D.C., are stark reminders of their responsibility to remain vigilant despite years of hardening their security measures and trying to keep their people safe.
Now, they're sounding the alarm for more help after a dozen people were injured in Boulder while demonstrating for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza on Sunday. And just over a week earlier, two Israeli Embassy staffers were fatally shot outside a Jewish museum in Washington.
After that shooting, 43 Jewish organizations issued a joint statement requesting more support from the U.S. government for enhanced security measures. Specifically, they asked Congress to increase funding to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $1 billion.
''Every Jewish organization has been serious about security for years. We have to be,'' said Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism. ''The grants are to harden the buildings, for things like cameras and glass, and some kind of blockage so they can't drive a truck into the building."
''These are the everyday realities of Jewish life in the 21st century in America. It's a sad reality, but it is an essential responsibility of leadership to make sure that people are first and foremost safe.''
Shira Hutt, executive vice president at The Jewish Federations of North America, said existing federal funds were inadequate, with only 43% of last year's applicants to the grant program receiving funding.
Citing the attack in Boulder, she said increased funding for local law enforcement is also crucial.
''Thankfully, the attack was stopped before even further damage could have been done,'' she said. ''This is really now a full-blown crisis, and we need to make sure that we have all the support necessary."