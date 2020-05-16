Two shootings in Minneapolis, one of which happened during a house party in the Folwell neighborhood, left at least five people with gunshot wounds in the span of a few hours Friday, officials said.

Officials say that four youths were wounded at the house party, three by gunfire. It was at least the second such incident since a statewide order barring large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19 went into effect.

In the first shooting, about 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday gas station at 1624 N. Washington Av., two people were inside a black Chevrolet Malibu when a man approached on foot and fired several rounds into the car, according to police and scanner traffic audio. The victims drove themselves to HCMC, where they were treated for serious injuries, officials said. A gun was reportedly recovered from their car.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed the suspect firing a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine, according to the scanner audio.

Police haven’t offered a motive for the shooting, or said whether the suspect has been arrested.

The second shooting happened about 10:30 near N. 33rd and Emerson avenues.

The four victims, three of whom were shot and one of whom suffered an unknown injury, were all under the age of 18. They were attending a party at a house in the 3300 block of N. Emerson when an altercation erupted into gunfire, with neighbors reporting dozens of gunshots, according to scanner audio.

One of the victims, shot in the foot, was taken to a hospital via ambulance, while the others were later dropped off by a private vehicle at the hospital with varying wounds.

In the hours after the shooting, officers fanned out through the neighborhood checking for additional victims.

In a similar shooting last month, the 27-year-old grandson of prominent local civil rights leader Spike Moss was shot at a gathering in the 1100 block of N. Irving Avenue, in the Near North neighborhood.