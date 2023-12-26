Police said Tuesday that two Minneapolis boys, ages 9 and 10, were located safe over the weekend after being gone for days with an SUV.

Isiah Davis, 10, and Samarion Wires, 9, were last seen Thursday in the 4400 block of N. Aldrich Avenue N., a statement from police read.

Police spokesman Aaron Rose said Samarion was found Saturday and Isiah on Sunday.

"They were reported to be found by guardians, and police went to check on them to ensure their safety," Rose said.

Rose did not say what happened to the SUV or explain additional circumstances about the boys being located or how they were able to take possession of the vehicle.

A police report noted that Isiah has a history of running away "and may be involved" with multiple stolen vehicles.

Police records show that their case involving Samarion is closed, but the investigation into Isiah remains active.