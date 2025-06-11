2 men plead not guilty in New York crypto kidnapping and torture case

NEW YORK — Two crypto investors pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges they kidnapped and tortured an Italian man for his Bitcoin in an upscale Manhattan townhouse.
William Duplessie and John Woeltz were ordered held in custody until their next court date on July 15 during their arraignment in Manhattan criminal court.
Their lawyers had sought their release on $1 million bail and home confinement with their parents.
They argued the victim wasn't in distress during his time in New York, saying they had obtained video and photo evidence showing the accuser smiling and laughing during the time of his purported captivity.
Among the evidence the lawyers said they have obtained are photos of the accuser moving freely in and out of the house, even taking a trip to an eyeglass store with one of the defendants.
''This narrative is entirely false," said Sam Talkin, Duplessie's lawyer. ''The story that he is selling doesn't make sense.''
Prosecutor Sania Khan argued that someone supporting the defendants was selectively leaking videos to present a counternarrative of the events
''Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way that we expect them to," she added.