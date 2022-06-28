ISTANBUL — Two people were missing after heavy rains and floods hit northwestern Turkey.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that one of the missing men is a digger operator who was swept away by floods in Duzce province and the other a resident in a village in Kastamonu province.
Heavy rains affecting six provinces, caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday. Authorities evacuated stranded locals and said a potentially deadly disaster was averted because residents followed meteorological warnings.
Floods in three northwestern Turkish provinces last August killed 82 people.
