Two men are in jail after a fatal stabbing in Bemidji over the weekend, officials said.

The attack occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of NW. Minnesota Avenue, just west of Bemidji State University, police said.

The male victim was stabbed multiple times, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.

Several witnesses gave officers descriptions of the suspects, and they were arrested later Sunday at a home, police said.

The men, ages 20 and 22, remain jailed Monday and await possible murder charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have yet to address a possible motive for the killing.