MILWUAKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department reported that two men were shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday.
The double homicide occurred on the city's northwest side, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Journal Sentinel reports police have not released any information on the shooting, but are investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
NYC police officer killed, 2nd critical in Harlem shooting
A shooting in a Harlem apartment that killed a New York City police officer and left another critically wounded is a call to action to get illegal guns off the streets, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.
Business
High fertilizer prices could mean smaller crops for farmers
Farmers across Mississippi are having to adjust to a steep rise in the price of fertilizer.
Local
2 men fatally shot in car on Milwaukee's northwest side
The Milwaukee Fire Department reported that two men were shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday.
Local
Minnesota lawmakers face $7.7B surplus in 2022 session
The Minnesota Legislature will enjoy a $7.7 billion surplus when it convenes Jan. 31, a strong financial position but one that is bound to set up clashes in this election year over whether to spend the money on plenty of needs or return it to taxpayers.
Business
Minnesota's child-care providers face staff shortages, rising costs
With costs soaring and profits evaporating, child-care providers are asking parents to pay more — or they're going out of business. The pressures are greater now in many ways than at the start of the pandemic.