CLINTON, N.Y. — Two men died after falling into a manure tanker in upstate New York, police said.
It happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at a farm in the central New York town of Kirkland. One of the men tried to retrieve a piece of equipment that had fallen into the tanker, the Kirkland Police Department said, according to WKTV.
''He passed out and fell inside of the tanker,'' and then the second man also passed out and fell in as he tried to help, police said.
Other workers at Champion Farm called 911 and the men were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
