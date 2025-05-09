2 men convicted of cutting down beloved Sycamore Gap tree in northern England in 2023

LONDON — Two men were convicted Friday of cutting down the beloved Sycamore Gap tree in northern England in 2023 in an unexplained act of vandalism that caused widespread outrage.
A Newcastle Crown Court jury found Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers guilty of two counts each of criminal damage for felling the tree and toppling it onto the ancient Hadrian's Wall.
The tree was not Britain's biggest or oldest, but it was prized for its picturesque setting along the ancient wall built by Emperor Hadrian in A.D. 122 to protect the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire and had attracted generations of followers.
The tree was known to locals but became received international attention in Kevin Costner's 1991 film ''Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.'' It sat symmetrically between two hills along the wall and was a draw for tourists, landscape photographers and people snapping selfies for social media.
''For over a century, Sycamore Gap has been an iconic natural landmark in the northeast of England, bringing immeasurable joy to those visiting the area," Gale Gilchrist, chief prosecutor for the region, said in a statement after the verdict. ''In just under three minutes, Graham and Carruthers ended its historic legacy in a deliberate and mindless act of destruction.''
Jurors deliberated about four hours on Thursday and reached a verdict after meeting less than 30 minutes Friday morning.
Neither defendant showed any visible reaction as the verdicts were read. Sentencing was scheduled for July 15.
The defendants, once close friends, both testified that they had nothing to do with cutting down the tree. Graham pointed the finger at Carruthers.