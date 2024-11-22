FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — 2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after an Indian family froze to death at the Canada-U.S. border.
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after an Indian family froze to death at the Canada-U.S. border
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after an Indian family froze to death at the Canada-U.S. border.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 22, 2024 at 6:18PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.