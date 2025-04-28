2 men charged with cutting down the beloved Sycamore Gap tree are going on trial in northern England

LONDON — There is a hole in the heart of the rolling hills of northern England.
A majestic sycamore tree that once sat symmetrically between two hills along Hadrian's Wall was mysteriously felled more than a year-and-a-half ago, causing disbelief and distress for those who considered it an almost sacred site.
''We're still devastated by it,'' said Catherine Cape, who runs a small guest cabin nearby. "I can't drive past it. ... I just don't like looking at the space there.''
Cape will be among those paying attention this week when prosecutors in Newcastle Crown Court begin presenting their case Monday against two men accused of toppling the famous Sycamore Gap tree and damaging the ancient wall.
Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, have pleaded not guilty to two counts each of criminal damage. Prosecutors said the value of the tree exceeded 620,000 pounds ($826,000) and damage to the wall was assessed at 1,100 pounds ($1,466).
The two-week trial, originally scheduled to start in December, was postponed because Graham was ill.
Prosecutors haven't said what evidence they have or what inspired the suspects to chop down the revered tree.
A criminal prosecution for cutting down a tree is rare and the potential for any prison time for such an offense — not to mention that the maximum penalty for criminal damage is 10 years behind bars — is possibly unprecedented, said attorney Sarah Dodd who specializes in tree law.