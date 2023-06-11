Law enforcement has arrested two men who are suspected of involvement in a drive-by shooting late last week in Austin, Minn., that left one person dead and two others wounded.

The killing occurred Friday about 10:40 p.m. in the 700 block of NW. 2nd Street, police said.

One suspect, a 28-year-old man from Austin, was arrested by the Mower County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail late Saturday afternoon. The second suspect, a 23-year-old man also from Austin, was arrested by Austin police and booked into jail late Sunday. Police did not explain how they were able to locate the men.

Both men are being held on suspicion of murder and other counts, and have yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to police:

A 911 call sent officers to the 700 block of NW. 4th Street, where they saw a vehicle had crashed into an unoccupied home. Inside the vehicle was a man behind the wheel who died and two injured passengers.

Moments before the crash, five people got in the vehicle in the 700 block of N. 2nd Street, where an SUV drove up and someone in the SUV started shooting. The vehicle that took the gunfire began to roll before crashing after about two blocks into the home on 4th Street.

The driver was dead at the scene. The two wounded passengers were taken by emergency personnel to a hospital in Rochester and were last reported to be in serious condition. Two others with the victims fled the scene. The identities of all five have yet to be released.

"Investigators believe that this shooting was a targeted incident," read a police statement, which did not address a potential motive for the gunfire.

The suspects' SUV has yet to be located as of late Sunday morning. Police describe it as a white 2015 Dodge Durango with Minnesota license plate JAG300. Anyone with information about the SUV's whereabouts can call police at 1-507-437-9400 or 911.