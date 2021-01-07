Minnesota keeps adding to its lottery millionaire roster in 2021, with a drawing this week yielding a $2 ticket worth $1 million that was sold in the Twin Cities.

While the Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday failed to produce a grand prize winner, there were four tickets nationwide that hit for second place.

One of them was sold at Cub Foods on N. Lexington Avenue in Arden Hills. That ticket holder now has one year to claim the money or it goes into the state's general fund.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday were 20-43-51-55-57, Mega Ball 4. Along with the ticket bought in Minnesota, three sold in California, New Jersey and New York also matched all but the Mega Ball. The New York ticket holders put another $1 at risk by playing the optional Megaplier, so that payout is worth $2 million.

Tuesday's grand prize was worth $447 million before taxes. And it now grows to roughly $490 million for Friday's drawing. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Earlier this week, one of two Minnesota lottery raffle winners came forward to claim his $1 million prize. Bernard Kiffmeyer, 71, of Kimball, notified lottery officials of his good fortune playing the annual New Year's Day game.

Kiffmeyer bought his ticket at SFP Liquors, 24086 Hwy. 15, St. Cloud.

The other million-dollar winner remains out there somewhere. That ticket was sold at Leroy's Great Bear Tire & Auto, 9000 Lyndale Av. S., Bloomington.

