ISTANBUL — Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said.
According to a statement from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the armed assailants attacked the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district at 11:40 a.m. local time.
An investigation has been opened and authorities are working on capturing the assailants, Yerlikaya said.
