CHARLESTON, Mo. — Two people were killed and up to 15 people were injured in a shooting at a party early Saturday in southeast Missouri, authorities said.
Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the shooting occurred about 1 a.m. at a building people had rented for a party in Charleston.
He said people inside the building began firing and that investigators are working to determine what prompted the shooting.
Two people died and about 15 people were injured, he said. Their conditions were not yet available.
Charleston is a town of about 5,000 people in Mississippi County in Missouri's Bootheel region. It is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
White House spending targets social justice; criteria vague
This once-bustling city in northern Arizona has a troubled relationship with rain. Winslow needs it, but just a little can overwhelm a levee system that officials have pleaded with the federal government for years to fix.
Nation
MassDOT busy retrieving traffic cones tossed into river
People keep tossing traffic cones in the Charles River. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation keeps retrieving them.
Nation
Prosecutor ran on changing Austin before police indictments
Jose Garza ran for district attorney in Austin on promises to hold police accountable in Texas' capital city. He got off to a fast start, charging at least seven officers during his first year on the job, including one charged with murder twice.
Variety
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's "This Week" — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Nation
Southern University System selects new leader
The Southern University Board of Supervisors has selected a new leader.