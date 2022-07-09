MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning, city authorities said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the shootings took place at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It's one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.

Police said the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed, police said. No further information was immediately released.

The grocery store homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when police say a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other.

The man was shot about 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of West Carmen Avenue and woman was shot about 9:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 44th Street. Both victims died at the scene, police said.

Milwaukee has recorded at least 112 homicides this year and is on track to set a record for a third straight year.