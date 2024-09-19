2 killed in restive New Caledonia during a French police operation

The Kanak people have long sought to break free from France, which first took the Pacific archipelago in 1853 and granted citizenship to all Kanaks in 1957. The latest violence flared on May 13 in response to attempts by President Emmanuel Macron's government to amend the French Constitution and change voting lists in New Caledonia, which Kanaks feared would further marginalize them by granting more rights to recent arrivals from mainland France.