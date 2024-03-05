NAIROBI, Kenya — Two planes collided midair above the Nairobi National Park, sending the smaller plane crashing in the park and killing two people, police said Tuesday.
The bigger plane, a Dash 8 operated by Safarilink Aviation airline with 44 on board, including five crew members, was heading to the coastal resort town of Diani when crew reported a loud bang soon after takeoff from Wilson Airport and decided to turn back, the airline reported.
A police report said the Dash 8 collided with a single-engine Cessna 172 operated by 99 Flying School with two people on board, who were in a training session.
