BLUESTEM, Wash. — Two men died in a helicopter crash in eastern Washington state, authorities said.
Lincoln County Fire District 6 Chief Brandon Larmer told KREM-TV that the helicopter had two people aboard when it crashed Wednesday afternoon.
The men who died were identified Thursday as 68-year-old Ryan Sandvig, of Spokane, and 63-year-old Mark Manteuffel, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, according to the Lincoln County coroner.
The Robinson R-44 helicopter went down near Bluestem, Washington, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The agency, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, is investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
California voters lose a shot at checking state and local tax hikes at the polls
The California Supreme Court on Thursday took the rare step of removing a measure from the November ballot that would have made it harder to raise taxes, siding with Gov. Gavin Newsom by ruling the change would have upended the way government works.
Nation
Amtrak service resumes from Philadelphia to New Haven after power restored to train tracks
Amtrak service resumed Thursday from Philadelphia to New Haven, Connecticut, in time for the evening rush hour commute after power was restored to train tracks, the national rail service said.
Nation
Tree destroys cabin at Michigan camp, trapping counselor in bed for 90 minutes
A tree crashed onto a cabin with 14 people, mostly girls, inside, trapping a counselor in her bed for 90 minutes early Thursday at a camp in northern Michigan, authorities said.
Sports
FACT FOCUS: Associated Press video manipulated to make it appear Slovak flags banned at soccer match
Manipulated video from an Associated Press report circulated on the eve of the match between Slovakia and Ukraine at this year's European Championship, with the false claim that Slovak flags had been banned from all games because of their similarity to the Russian flag.
Nation
2 killed in helicopter crash in Washington state, authorities say
Two men died in a helicopter crash in eastern Washington state, authorities said.