KYIV, Ukraine — A helicopter crashed in Ukraine on Saturday, killing both crew members, officials said.
The Mi-2 helicopter crashed and caught fire near the village of Zaive in the southern Mykolaiv region, 435 kilometers (270 miles) south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the Emergencies Service said.
The helicopter was operated by Meridian-Avia-Agro, a private company offering aerial spraying of agricultural chemicals.
The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.
The Mi-2 is a small Soviet-designed helicopter that has remained in service in the former Soviet nations and other countries around the world.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Hennepin County Board OKs funds for more computers, financial aid to those in need
Over 8,000 laptops were distributed as part of "Connecting Hennepin."
Business
Shark bites new viewers for Discovery in 33rd year
Shark Week just finished its 33rd edition on Discovery, a television event so old that one advertising executive joked it could have its own children.
Business
U.S. medical debts total $140B
Amount nearly double previous estimates.
Business
4 companies on verge of settling U.S. opioid lawsuits for $26B
The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation's three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Business
Oakland OKs terms for $12B ballpark but A's aren't happy
The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics, but it's unclear if the vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francisco Bay Area city.