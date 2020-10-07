JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people have died in a collision between a motorcycle and pick-up truck in Rock County, according to sheriff's officials.
Authorities said the crash happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcycle struck the back of the pickup as it was attempted to make a turn off Highway 104 in Magnolia Township.
A 67-year-old Janesville man and a 57-year-old Beloit woman were killed. Both died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities said they weren't wearing helmets.
The pickup driver wasn't hurt.
