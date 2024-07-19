YEREVAN, Armenia — An Armenian military aircraft crashed Friday, killing its crew of two, officials said.
Authorities said the Soviet-made An-2 aircraft crashed 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of Armenia's largest city and capital, Yerevan.
They said the plane was on a training flight. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
The Antonov An-2 is a Soviet-designed single-engine biplane that can carry up to 12 passengers and has been widely used in transport and utility roles since it entered production in 1947. Thousands have been built in the Soviet Union and other countries, with many remaining in operation around the world.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Cheng Pei-pei, martial arts actor who starred in 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' dies at age 78
Cheng Pei-pei, a Chinese-born martial arts film actor who starred in Ang Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,'' has died, her family announced Friday. She was 78.
World
What to know about Malaysia's coronation of its king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar
Malaysia's billionaire king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, will officially be installed on Saturday, six months after he was sworn in for a five-year term under a unique rotating monarchy system.
World
2 killed in a military aircraft crash in Armenia
An Armenian military aircraft crashed Friday, killing its crew of two, officials said.
Business
Russia seeks 18-year sentence for US reporter on trial for spying in highly politicized legal system
Russian prosecutors sought a prison sentence of 18 years on Friday for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is on trial on espionage charges that his employer and the U.S. have denounced as fabricated.
Business
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.