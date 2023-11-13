Two people in a stopped vehicle on a highway in Brooklyn Park were hit from behind by a driver Monday and killed, officials said.

The collision occurred about 11:30 a.m. on northbound Hwy. 169 near 109th Avenue, police said. The impact ignited a fire that sent thick, black smoke skyward.

Traffic was stopped in both directions of Hwy. 169, where one driver on the northbound side hit the vehicle ahead of it "at highway speeds," said Police Inspector Elliot Faust.

Law enforcement has yet to identify the people who died, and there was no early word on others who might have been injured.