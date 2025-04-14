Nation

2 killed, 9 injured in shooting at a city park in Arkansas, police say

Two people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at a city park in Arkansas Sunday night, authorities said.

The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 5:20PM

CONWAY, Ark. — Two people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at a city park in Arkansas Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Little Rock. Conway Police said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the nine people injured were in stable condition at area hospitals.

A spokesperson for the police department declined to release additional details Monday morning, including whether investigators have a suspect or what led to the shooting. The 10-acre park has a large playground, basketball goals and a splashpad.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

