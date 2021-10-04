LANCASTER, Wis. — Two people were killed and three others were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan in Grant County, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 35 near Highway 81 in Beetown about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman says a 33-year-old Lancaster man was westbound when he rear-ended the buggy. All five people in the buggy were thrown from it, the State Journal reported.

Fifty-two-year-old Linda Miller and 12-year-old Daniel Miller were pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner's Office.

Dreckman says 50-year-old Mervin Miller, 14-year-old Nathan Miller and 7-year-old Rachael Miller suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Grant Regional Health Center and then later to University Hospital in Madison.

According to authorities, one horse pulling the buggy died in the crash and the other was severely injured and was put down.

The crash is the fifth fatal crash in Grant County in 2021 and remains under investigation, Dreckman said.