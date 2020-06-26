CLINTON, Wis. — Two men were killed and two railroad workers were injured in a Rock County crash.
The men who died were in a Jeep that struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked along a road in the village of Clinton Thursday, authorities said. The village is east of Beloit.
The men in the Jeep died at the scene of the crash, according to Clinton police. They have not been identified.
One of the railroad workers was taken to Janesville Mercy Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. The second worker had minor injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
US police registry would fail without changes in states
Without major changes in almost every state, a national police misconduct database like what the White House and Congress have proposed after George Floyd's death would fail to account for thousands of problem officers.
Curious Minnesota
If there's a 'Greater Minnesota,' where is 'Lesser Minnesota'?
"Where did the terms 'Outstate' and 'Greater Minnesota' originate?" a reader wonders. "Where is 'Instate' and 'Lesser Minnesota' located?"
Local
2 killed, 2 railroad workers hurt in Rock County crash
Two men were killed and two railroad workers were injured in a Rock County crash.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Fireworks booming across Mpls., rattling neighbors, sparking complaints
Residents of cities across the country have been reporting unusual amounts of fireworks.