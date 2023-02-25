PHOENIX — Two people were killed and 11 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning in Arizona.
The Goodyear Police Department said the pickup struck a ''large group of adult bicyclists'' just before 8 a.m. in suburban Phoenix.
A woman died at the site of the crash, police said, while a second bicyclist died at a hospital. Eleven others were taken to hospitals in the area with ''various'' injuries.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck, who has not been identified, stayed at the scene of the crash.
Police have not released further information about what caused the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
Farewell, Fontana: NASCAR's last weekend at a racing gem
Most of NASCAR's Cup Series drivers feel like they're saying their final goodbye to a dear old friend this weekend.
Nation
5 dead, including patient, in medical flight crash in Nevada
All five people aboard a medical transport flight, including a patient, were killed in a plane crash Friday night in a mountainous area in northern Nevada.
Business
Alone and exploited, migrant children work brutal jobs across the U.S.
This shadow workforce extends across industries in every state, flouting child labor laws that have been in place for nearly a century.
Nation
Los Angeles area still blanketed by snow in rare heavy storm
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, swelling rivers to dangerous levels and dropping snow in even low-lying areas around Los Angeles.
Business
Media drop Dilbert after creator's Black 'hate group' remark
The creator of the Dilbert comic strip faced a backlash of cancellations Saturday while defending remarks describing people who are Black as members of ''a hate group'' from which white people should ''get away.''