WICHITA, Kan. — Two police officers responding to a domestic violence call in Wichita, Kansas, were shot and wounded in the early hours of Christmas Day, authorities said.
Police were called around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots.
One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm. Both were being treated at a hospital with injuries Police Chief Gordon Ramsay described as serious but not life-threatening.
A tactical team was called and the apartment was evacuated. The suspect was later found dead of what police called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Surging COVID cases, 'jingle jabs' make for somber Christmas
Christmas arrived around the world Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections that kept many families apart, overwhelmed hospitals and curbed religious observances as the pandemic was poised to stretch into a third year.
Business
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed
Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Nation
2 Kansas officers shot by suspect, expected to recover
Two police officers responding to a domestic violence call in Wichita, Kansas, were shot and wounded in the early hours of Christmas Day, authorities said.
Nation
Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars
The world's largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life.
Nation
At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in
Chania Batten has as much reason as anybody to feel pandemic fatigue.