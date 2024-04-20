TOKYO — Two Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force helicopters were believed to have crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during night-time training, Japan's defense minister said.
The two SH-60K helicopters, carrying four crew each, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island in the Pacific south of Tokyo, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters.
One of the eight crewmembers was recovered from the waters, but his or her condition was unknown. The Officials were still searching for the other seven.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known, Kihara said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Over 27 years, couple have renovated Hopkins 'three-chimney house' built by Gluek family in 1939
More from Star Tribune
Variety Over 27 years, couple have renovated Hopkins 'three-chimney house' built by Gluek family in 1939
More from Star Tribune
Variety Over 27 years, couple have renovated Hopkins 'three-chimney house' built by Gluek family in 1939
More from Star Tribune
Variety Over 27 years, couple have renovated Hopkins 'three-chimney house' built by Gluek family in 1939
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's south kills at least 9 Palestinians in Rafah, including 6 children
An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah killed at least nine people, six of them children, hospital authorities said Saturday, as Israel pursued its nearly seven-month offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory.
World
2 Japanese navy helicopters carrying 8 crew believed crashed in Pacific, Defense Ministry says
Two Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force helicopters were believed to have crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during night-time training, Japan's defense minister said.
Business
A coffee roastery in Finland has launched an AI-generated blend. The results were surprising
An artisan roastery based in the Finnish capital has introduced a coffee blend that has been developed by artificial intelligence in a trial in which it's hoped that technology can ease the workload in a sector that traditionally prides itself on manual work.
Business
Moscow says 50 Ukrainian drones shot down as attacks spark fires at Russian power stations
Ukraine launched a barrage of drones across Russia overnight, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Saturday, in attacks that appeared to target the country's energy infrastructure.
World
At least 20 dead after a ferry sinks in Central African Republic, witnesses say
At least 20 people have drowned in Central African Republic after a ferry sank while carrying passengers on a river, witnesses said Saturday.