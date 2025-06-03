World

2 Japanese men were killed in northern China in a business dispute, police say

Two Japanese men were killed last month in the Chinese port city of Dalian because of a dispute with a Chinese business partner, police said Tuesday.

The Associated Press
June 3, 2025 at 7:50AM

BEIJING — Two Japanese men were killed last month in the Chinese port city of Dalian because of a dispute with a Chinese business partner, police said Tuesday.

The partner, a 42-year-old man surnamed Yuan, was arrested May 24, one day after the killings were reported to Dalian police.

Yuan is a long-time resident of Japan and did business with the victims in that country and the Japanese men were visiting China, a Chinese police statement said.

The police statement did not say what the dispute was about or how the victims were killed.

Two stabbing attacks on Japanese schoolchildren last year have raised concern among Japanese about traveling to and living in China. In one case, a 10-year-old boy died, and in the other, a Chinese attendant on a school bus was killed after she tried to prevent the assailant from getting on the bus.

Dalian, once known as Port Arthur to westerners, was a Russian naval base that was taken by Japan during the 1904-05 Russo-Japanese War.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

US private equity firm KKR drops bid to buy troubled British utility Thames Water

British water and sewage utility Thames Water said Tuesday that a U.S. investment firm has dropped a rescue bid for the debt-burdened company.

World

Far-right lawmaker Wilders pulls his party out of ruling Dutch coalition in dispute over migration

World

Gaza officials say Israeli forces killed 27 heading to aid site. Israel says it fired near suspects