TOWN OF BURLINGTON, Wis. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in Racine County, according to sheriff's officials.
The single-engine plane narrowly missed a house in the Town of Burlington Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the pilot and passenger were extricated from the plane and taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.
Witnesses at the scene told officials the plane had just taken off and was having a difficult time gaining altitude. The plane crashed and just missed a tree line.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
